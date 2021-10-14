Halloween and half-term ideas for Dacorum: Family-friendly fun for the October break

Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.

If you are looking for things to do with the kids, here are some of the activities that will be taking place in Dacorum during half term.

Hemel Hempstead

There's plenty of spooky fun on offer.

Herts Inclusive Theatre is organising a spooky style fun morning of drama games, arts and crafts at The Old Town Hall, from 10am till 12.15pm on Monday, October 25. Tickets are £5 per person, click here for more details.

The performing arts group is also hosting a HIT Youth Masterclass: Puppetry, where you can have fun exploring your puppetry skills. The session is at The Old Town Hall, from 1pm till 3.30pm on Monday, October 25. Tickets are £5 per person, click here for more details.

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District is inviting people to come and enjoy some spookily free fun family events this Halloween.

All activities will be held in Hemel Hempstead Town Centre at the Rainbow Stage.

> Tuesday, October 26, ‘Happy Halloween’ (11.30 am to 3pm)

Interactive Musical Storytelling with Imajica Theatre

Luna Toffee Apple and Tangerine Twist are busy getting ready to celebrate Halloween. They are busy practicing their spells and creating potions to ensure all their friends have a Happy Halloween. Promoting a positive sense of wellbeing and that we can all achieve if we put our minds to it.

Filled with lots of singing, dance and drama, our interactive musical storytelling session are great for the whole family. Learn an easy-to-follow dance routine and enjoy parodies of popular song from artists such as Rhianna, Rita Ora, Megan Trainer and Bruno Mars.

The positive stories focus on celebrating health and wellbeing, that it’s okay to be you and you are good enough! Imajica Theatre use BSL sign language in their choreographies and the relaxed theatre is great for the younger and SEN audiences.

> Thursday, October 28, ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ (11am till 3pm)

Interactive Children’s shows with Magical Story Elves

Meet Hazel the trainee witch and her pet cat who needs your help at the training academy to pass her magic exams. Join in with the games and dances and have your photo taken with her.

> Saturday, October 30, ‘Pumpkin Patch’ (11am to 3pm)

Wander through the secret pumpkin patch and pick your very own perfect pumpkin. Once you’ve selected your favourite, give it character by decorating it with fun face. (Pumpkin numbers are limited)

> Sunday, October 31, ‘Happy Halloween’ (11.30am to 3pm)

Interactive Musical Storytelling with Imajica

Luna Toffee Apple and Tangerine Twist the friendly witches are getting ready to celebrate Halloween. They are busy practicing their spells and creating potions to ensure all their friends have a Happy Halloween. Join in with the dancing and have your photo taken with the characters.

For more details check the activity schedule on the Hemel Hempstead BID website. All activities are subject to availability. In the event of bad weather activities offered may be reduced or cancelled. All activities will adhere to current COVID-19 guidance.

Berkhamsted

Ashridge House is inviting people to The Gruesome Gardens, a spooky Halloween adventure, this half term.

From Monday, October 25, until Thursday, October 28, you can step into the ghostly grounds at Ashridge House in Berkhamsted, for a truly unique and spooktacular experience!

The Gruesome Gardens will be open from 9.30am until 4.30pm and tickets are available online and will not be available to purchase on the day.

Open Door Berkhamsted is organising cooking and art sessions for children during half term.

> Tuesday, October 26, Scary Halloween Cup Cake cookery session (2pm till 3.30pm)

​Join Joan to make some super scary Halloween cup cakes for your friends and family. This session is suitable for children aged five to eight and tickets are £10 per child. For more information and to book, visit: www.bookwhen.com/opendoor.

> Thursday, October 28, Spooky Art session with Edwina (2pm till 4pm)

​Join Edwina to make models of pumpkins, spiders and all things spooky, out of clay. This session is suitable for children aged five to 10. Contact Edwina on [email protected] or 07595310951 for more info or to book.