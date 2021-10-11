Ashridge House is inviting people to The Gruesome Gardens, a spooky Halloween adventure, this half term.

From Monday, October 25, until Thursday, October 28, you can step into the ghostly grounds at Ashridge House in Berkhamsted, for a truly unique and spooktacular experience!

Enter through the Haunted Castle and make your way to the Gruesome Gardens where your trail begins.

Ashridge House is inviting residents to The Gruesome Gardens

Using the map and your detective skills, crack the creepy clues that lurk behind the ghoulish gates at Ashridge House.

Those who are brave enough to take on the challenge will encounter a devilish dragon, feathery foes, and a menacing mummy.

Will you be able to locate the pirate’s treasure chest and make it out of the gardens unscathed to collect your Halloween treat?

Natalie Halliwell-Jennings, Ashridge House events marketing manager, said: “We have created a fun Halloween adventure for families to enjoy this half term in the beautiful gardens here at Ashridge House, and there’s a chocolate reward for the kids if they manage to find all the creepy clues.

"Come along and join in the Halloween fun with your little terrors dressed in their spooky outfits!”

The Gruesome Gardens will be open from 9.30am until 4.30pm and tickets are available online and will not be available to purchase on the day.