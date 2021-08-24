Rectory Lane Cemetery in Berkhamsted delivers free programme of activities
There is a variety of things to do
Rectory Lane Cemetery is delivering an exciting and varied programme of free community events in Berkhamsted over the next few weeks.
Rectory Lane Cemetery is a historic cemetery and green space in Berkhamsted, and over the last few years it has become a place for the community.
In 2014 the Friends of St Peter’s Great Berkhamsted launched the Rectory Lane Cemetery Project to restore the cemetery, and a team of volunteers set about clearing overgrown weeds and recording the burials.
After much hard work, the group secured funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Big Lottery Fund to carry out a major three-year programme to transform Rectory Lane Cemetery from ‘a dead space to a living place’.
Now, the area has become a venue for many as local groups hosted events there.
> August 25 - Nature Walks (10.30am till 12pm) - A collaboration with the Hospice of St Francis. Tai Chi in the Garden of Remembrance. Suitable for beginners, followed by a tour of the restored cemetery and refreshments.
You can book your place via the Hospice by calling 01442 869550 or emailing [email protected].
> August 27, and August 28 - Down Rectory Lane (10am till 4pm) - Public art event in collaboration with Open Door. An opportunity to contribute to a beautiful woven artwork. Suitable for the whole family, all materials and help provided.
No booking required – just drop in one of these days. Refreshments and live music programme.
> September 4 - A collaboration with Berkhamsted Royal British Legion. (2pm till 3pm) - Celebrating the centenary of the Berkhamsted Royal British Legion with a Service of Dedication to the new War Memorial in the Garden of Remembrance. No booking necessary
> September 12 - Picnic like a Victorian (11am till 4pm) - Come along with your picnic, dressed up in Victorian costume if you like and enjoy a varied programme of Victorian and food related entertainment, as part of the 2021 Heritage Open Days with its theme of Edible England. Book your place here.