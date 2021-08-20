Rectory Lane Cemetery Berkhamsted celebrates volunteers and getting together

Rectory Lane Cemetery Berkhamsted became a venue for many this summer as local groups hosted events there.

The Hospice of St Francis used Rectory Lane Cemetery Berkhamsted to host its volunteer thank you event, local singing group, Glee Club, used the area to showcase what it had been learning during lockdown over Zoom to their families, and local Beavers, Cubs and Scouts also visited the cemetery.

Glee Club organisers said: "The evening was exactly what we wanted it to be. Gorgeous weather, a relaxed atmosphere and the best venue for us to perform our much anticipated show.

"Thank you. I'm glad that we managed to raise some money too (nearly £200 for the project)."

Adopt-a-Grave programme

Volunteers have been transforming more graves, and there are still more that need to be brought to life, contact Rectory Lane Cemetery Berkhamsted if you would like to contribute to this project.

Garden of Remembrance

The Garden of Remembrance is looking beautiful with its airy planting, soft grasses and gorgeous colours - a small group of Berkhamsted Gardeners Society volunteers have been planting it up and managing it.

Volunteer Retreat

The Volunteer Retreat started out as an architect's design. It has been brilliant to see it beautifully built by volunteers in the wildlife area, next to the beehives - and now, finally, it is being used.

A spokesperson for Rectory Lane Cemetery Berkhamsted said: "It has been great to see so many people enjoying the benefits of this green space right in the middle of town. Do get in touch if you'd like to bring your group here."

Scroll through our gallery to see what has been happening at Rectory Lane Cemetery Berkhamsted.

