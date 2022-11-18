Everything you need to know about Berkhamsted’s Christmas light switch on

Berkhamsted’s Festival of Light is set to return next Sunday (November 27) when Christmas officially arrives in the town.

The festival, which starts at 3.30pm until 6pm, will see Berkhamsted High Street transform into a winter wonderland.

The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.15pm, followed by a guest appearance from Father Christmas himself.

Christmas officially arrives in Berkhamsted. Credit: Chris and Cath Wedding Photography 2021

Stalls will line the street, which will be closed from Castle Street to the Kings Road junction from 1pm to 7.30pm, selling mince pies, mulled wine and festive arts and crafts.

The Civic Centre will transform into the elves' posting house where children can write or design a special message to Santa.

Entry to the Elves' posting house is ticketed tickets can be bought here.