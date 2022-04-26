Card collectors convention comes to Hemel Hempstead this week

An annual convention ran by the Cartophilic Society of Great Britain will welcome card collectors from across the UK in Hemel Hempstead this week.

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:32 am

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre will play host to a card collecting convention on Saturday and Sunday this week (April 30 and May 1).

The event, run by Card World and the Cartophilic Society of Great Britain, will feature scores of different advertising cards, including some issued in the 19th century.

Dealers from across the UK will be at the event who will offer advice and valuations for attendees.

The card convention starts this weekend.

JS Cards, one of the leading cigarette card dealers in the UK, will be at the convention with cards to sell.

Each card has its own value depending on its scarcity, condition, subject matter or quirkiness.

Cards can vary a few pence to hundreds of pounds each.

Advertising cards have been issued with products for hundreds of years both as incentives of customer loyalty and packaging which continue to be made today.

