Tring Together’s spring fayre comes to the town this Saturday (April 23) for two weeks packed with community and fitness events for the whole family to enjoy.

The fayre, which is supported by the Hertfordshire County Council, launches on Saturday at the Church Square and will welcome locals and families to enjoy live music from the Tring Music Partnership, charity stalls and a mobile petting zoo for children to meet and learn about animals.

Throughout the two weeks, people can expect to enjoy a range of free and paid events including business networking, an art exhibition, a farmers’ market, yoga classes and concerts.

Tring Together will host the two week event starting at the end of the month.

A statement from Tring Together said: “Tring Together are delighted that after two years of running the Spring Fayre virtually, we are back to celebrating the Launch Day this Saturday from 10am-2pm. Following the Launch Day, the whole community can enjoy two weeks of mainly free events that celebrate the brilliant town we live in and our unique community spirit.”

It continued: “A huge thank you to the organisations that joined the Spring Fayre this year and to all the local businesses that are supporting this event – it’s a Tring thing!”

The Great Tring Spring Clean, an event where bags and litter-pickers will be provided, and Aldbury’s May fair on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) are also part of the festivities.

Local people can have taster sessions of popular exercise classes like Jazzercise and acroyoga.