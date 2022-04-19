A development company has submitted plans for a village on the eastern side of Tring.

The application includes the details of 1,400 new homes on land north of Station Road, next to the Grand Union Canal.

Harrow Estates has said that of the 1,400 houses, 45% will be affordable to suit “individuals, couples, growing families and downsizers”.

The plans of the village, Marshcroft, which have been submitted to the council.

The site, if approved, will also be home to green open spaces with allotments, community orchard, a canalside park and play areas for residents to use.

The submitted plans include two schools, a sports hub, health centre and space for new shops.

A decision on the application will be made by the council in the coming months.

Harrow Estates says the plans will also accommodate older people with up to 10% of properties dedicated to Tring’s over-65 population.

Planning director at Harrow Estates, Tim Noden, said: “We are delighted to submit these carefully designed plans for Marshcroft garden village suburb, which will help deliver much-needed new homes in Tring, including very significant affordable housing provision.”

He added: “We are grateful for the feedback received from the community which has helped inform the submitted plans. Marshcroft seeks to deliver facilities and services which will benefit existing and new residents, from new primary and secondary schools, health centre, indoor and outdoor sport, new public open green spaces, extensive footpaths and new cycle routes, shops and cafes, and places for the community to gather.”