17 of the best things to do with your children in Dacorum this summer

With many of us not wanting to head off abroad this summer and with holidaying in other parts of the UK looking mighty expensive this year, you could be looking to make the most of what’s on your doorstep.
There's plenty to do across the borough from Planet Ice and The Snow Centre to Gadebridge Park and Tring Reservoirs.
And Tring Carnival returns on Saturday, August 14, for a fun-packed day for the whole family.
Families can also enjoy free activities in the Hemel Hempstead town centre throughout the summer holidays with Hemel Hempstead BID.
Here are just a few ideas and places to visit to keep the whole family entertained this summer, from museums and castles to parks and boat trips.