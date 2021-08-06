17 of the best things to do with your children in Dacorum this summer

With many of us not wanting to head off abroad this summer and with holidaying in other parts of the UK looking mighty expensive this year, you could be looking to make the most of what’s on your doorstep.

There's plenty to do across the borough from Planet Ice and The Snow Centre to Gadebridge Park and Tring Reservoirs.

And Tring Carnival returns on Saturday, August 14, for a fun-packed day for the whole family.

Here are just a few ideas and places to visit to keep the whole family entertained this summer, from museums and castles to parks and boat trips.

1. Outdoor escape room-inspired game The new escape room-style venture will be played in and around Old Town Hemel Hempstead. The scavenger hunt themed game is designed to offer an engaging and immersive escape experience Buy photo

2. DJ's Play Park Looking for indoor fun? Try DJs Play Park - a colourful, inviting soft play centre in Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead. DJs also has a site in Berkhamsted, you can find DJ's Play Zone onNorthbridge Road. Photo: DJ's Play Park Buy photo

3. Natural History Museum at Tring The Natural History Museum at Tring houses one of the finest collections of stuffed mammals, birds, reptiles and insects in the United Kingdom. Entry to the Natural History Museum is free. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Berkhamsted Castle Young children can run about in the bailey and play games, older children can climb to the top of the motte. Families can also take on the Berkhamsted Mystery Treasure Trail. Buy photo