Tring Summer Carnival is back with a fun-packed day for all the family

Tring Summer Carnival returns on Saturday, August 14, for a fun-packed day for the whole family.

There is something for everyone at this year's event at Pound Meadow, London Road, including stalls, food and drink, live performances in the arena, small fairground rides, vintage car display and a dog show.

Tring Together is organising the summer carnival and a spokesperson said: "We are looking forward to celebrating the day with you all."

Tring Carnival 2018

The headline arena act this year is The Lamb National as seen on BBC Countryfile and Bob Hogg’s Sheepdog show.

As well as hosting the Lamb National, the arena will also have displays of Majorettes and dance and fitness groups.

Entry to carnival is £2 with under 5’s in for free. Click here to see the online brochure for the Tring Summer Carnival.

A spokesperson for Tring Together said: "Bring your camping chairs so you can relax and watch the spectacle as we have plenty of space.

Tring Carnival 2018

"With over 60 independent stalls ranging from silver jewellery to expertly crafted goods, ladies fashion, interiors and pet accessories – there is plenty of shopping to be enjoyed.

"Lots of different food and drink stalls whether you want a toastie, burger or Mexican then we have it!

"Plus ice cream (a carnival must), cupcakes and biscuits. And the Tring Brewery marquee stocked with your favourite local beers along with prosecco, wines and soft drinks.

"Whilst restrictions have been eased, we think it is important that we all look out for each other and keep everyone safe.

Tring Summer Carnival poster

"Pound Meadow is huge, but please remember ‘Hands Face Space’, especially around the entertainment arena, vintage car show and the stall holder market area.

"We do know you will all be kind as we adjust to what each of us feels most comfortable with."

There is no parking on Pound Meadow so visitors will have to use the three town car parks.

On your way to the Tring Summer Carnival you can also visit Tring Farmers’ Market in Brook Street.