Families in Hemel Hempstead can enjoy free activities in the town centre throughout the summer holidays.

Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID) is inviting people to come and enjoy a collection of free fun family activities taking place in the town centre at the Rainbow Stage.

Hemel Hempstead BID has teamed up with Phoenix Entertainment, Imajica Theatre, Table Football Plus and Magical Story Elves to bring you an exciting programme of activities to enjoy throughout the holidays.

Hemel Hempstead BID invites families to enjoy free activities throughout the summer holidays

From Tuesday, July 27, until Monday, August 30, children will be able to enjoy a range of activities from circus workshops and interactive storytelling to table football challenges and training sessions in the superhero academy.

Alternatively, you can take a seat at one of the activity corners and join in with some arts and crafts.

Gail Buckland, BID Manager, said: “It is really exciting to be able to provide an opportunity for families to enjoy some free activities whilst visiting the town centre this summer, especially with fewer people travelling away on holiday.

"Whether you are visiting town to pick up a few bits, or are stuck for something to do to keep the family occupied pop along to one or more of these exciting activities."

Hemel Hempstead BID is business led and business funded and works with businesses within the town centre to deliver events, projects and initiatives to help make Hemel Hempstead Town Centre a safe, fun and great place to live, work and play.