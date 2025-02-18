BBC iPlayer adds classic Raven episodes in perfect half-term surprise

BBC has added classic episodes of Raven to iPlayer 👀

Classic episodes of the kids’ game show Raven have been added to iPlayer.

It is a perfectly timed surprise for families this half-term.

Introduce your kids to this 00s classic.

Raven was a favourite of kids who grew up in the 00s - and classic episodes have been added to BBC iPlayer. Hosted by James Mackenzie it originally ran from 2002 to 2010, before a brief revival in 2017.

Schools across the country have broken up for the February half-term and you might be looking for ways to keep your children entertained. If you remember Raven, now could be the perfect time to introduce it to your kids.

Take a trip to Raven’s mystical island and relive an old childhood favourite. Here’s all you need to know:

Classic Raven episodes have been added to BBC iPlayer | BBC

The CBBC adventure show ran for most of the 00s and if you grew up during that decade you might remember tuning in on a school day. You may have even daydreamed about taking on the iconic Way of the Warrior.

In a surprise update, BBC iPlayer has added one of the classic series of the show in full. The episodes were dropped on the streaming platform yesterday (February 17).

It even took the former star James Mackenzie by surprise. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote: “RAVEN IS BACK ON BBC iPlayer what the actual? Enjoy young warriors.”

A total of 20 episodes from series 9 have been added. So you and your kids can binge watch your way through one full season.

The star of Raven may be more familiar to your kids these days as James on Molly and Mack. He also played Snow Raven in the CBeebies panto in 2024.

Do you remember Raven and did you watch it growing up? Let me know if you think you could have completed the Way of the Warrior! Email me: [email protected].