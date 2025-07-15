The theft comes after a terrifying stunt nearly went wrong at her recent show in Houston, Texas.

Several unreleased tracks by Beyoncé have been stolen after a car theft on the Cowboy Carter tour.

The items stored on hard drives, which also included future set lists on the current tour.

Police confirmed that a warrant has been issued for an unidentified suspect caught on CCTV footage breaking into the back of the Jeep Wagoneer.

Those of you who ‘might’ use nefarious means to access music ‘might - and that’s the operative word - want to keep an eye out over the course of the next week.

CNN have reported that a vehicle belonging to the tour party involved in Beyoncé’s current Cowboy Carter tour was robbed, with two suitcases taken from a vehicle being rented by the superstar’s choreographer and dancer in Atlanta, Georgia (July 8 2025).

Of the items taken included two laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothes, plans for the show and, more worryingly for the singer (and perhaps to the delight of some fans), several unreleased music tracks from the Jeep Wagoneer.

The hard drives that contained the watermarked music also contained future set lists, a local police report stated. The theft was caught on CCTV and an arrest warrant has been issued for an unidentified suspect, police also reported.

The theft of unreleased music still continues to be an issue for artists, despite numerous platforms available for people to access music and several musicians releasing direct to listeners rather than elongated release schedules.

Recently, a former studio engineer for Eminem was charged with stealing and selling over 25 unreleased songs from the rapper taken from password-protected hard drives kept in a studio safe, while closer to home it was reported that RAYE had her entire car stolen, which contained notebooks with ideas for her next album, impacting her creative process.

It’s the latest mishap to occur to the singer on her current tour, after social media caught the moment a car suspended above concert goers in Houston, Texas began to tilt mid-air, prompting a brief halt to the performance while Beyoncé was lowered into the centre of the stadium.

Do you think that Beyoncé s unreleased tracks will be leaked sooner rather than later, or do you think that music piracy has gotten a lot more difficult in 2025? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.