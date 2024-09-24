Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC released the entire series of “Apples Never Fall” on their iPlayer service over the weekend.

The show, starring Annette Bening and Sam Neil, is based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name.

Here’s a look at the full cast for “Apples Never Fall,” what it’s about and what critical reviews have been for the series so far.

Regulars to the BBC's iPlayer service may have noticed a new title uploaded in full over the weekend - that of the new mystery-drama series " Apples Never Fall. "

The series, starring an incredible amount of talent including BAFTA winner Annette Bening (“ American Beauty ,” “ The Grifters ”) playing the role of the matriarch of the Delaney family, dealing with the struggles of a missing person and the secrets that emerge after the disappearance.

The series was adapted from the New York Times’ bestselling book by Australian author Liane Moriarty , who was also the creator of other titles that went on to become adapted for the big screen, “ Big Little Lies ” and “ Nine Perfect Strangers ,” with the series originally premiering on Peacock in March 2024.

But does the latest adaptation of Moriarty’s hold up compared to her last works that made the transition from book to television? Who else is cast alongside Annette Bening and more importantly, what have reviews been like so far - and is it worth binge watching this week?

What is “Apples Never Fall” about?

Annette Bening and Sam Neil lead the stellar cast in the latest Liane Moriarty TV adaption, "Apples Never Fall," now streaming on BBC iPlayer. | Provided

The BBC’s synopsis of the series reads: “Apples Never Fall centres on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan and Joy have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.”

“While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.”

Who stars in “Apples Never Fall?”

The cast includes a who’s who of incredible names from Hollywood, including BAFTA winner and multi-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening .

What age rating is “Apples Never Fall”

“Apples Never Fall” has been rated as a “G” by the BBC on its streaming services, though a warning is in place due to “strong language” sometimes used in each episode. But no wanton violence or sex scenes to avert your eyes to.

Where was “Apples Never Fall” filmed?

“Apples Never Fall” was largely filmed on location in Australia, specifically the Gold Coast in Queensland. Shooting sites reportedly include the Paradise Point and Main Beach areas. Some of the series also was shot on location in London, but the series is a predominantly Australian-based series for filming.

What have reviews been so far for “Apples Never Fall?”

Mixed according to Metacritic , who aggregate the number of reviews for a television show akin to Rotten Tomatoes when it comes to film.

Metacritic currently has the show sitting on a 51% approval rating (based on 25 reviews), with some of the more glowing reviews calling the series one where “The character studies of all involved are superior, yet it’s the older generation that really goes to town here.”

While one of the more critical reviews from the Chicago Tribune states that “The show doesn’t have anything to say about these nuances of money and class that most assuredly would gnaw at strivers like Joy and Stan, which ends up dulling the story’s more potentially interesting edges.”

“Apples Never Fall” is currently available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.