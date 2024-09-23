André Rieu 2025 UK tour: World-renowned Dutch violinist set for Spring tour - dates, venues and ticketing
- Renowned Dutch violinist André Rieu has announced his return to the United Kingdom.
- The multi-award winning musician is set for dates in Spring 2025, including performances in Birmingham and Manchester.
- Here’s the full list of dates for André Rieu’s 2025 tour, how to get tickets and what he performed when he last performed in the UK.
With over 40 million albums sold, more than 500 platinum awards, nearly 10 million Facebook followers, and billions of views on YouTube, André Rieu is returning to the UK.
Having drawn massive crowds previously during his tours of the UK and Ireland, Rieu is set for a Spring tour in 2025, kicking off his return to the country with a date in Nottingham, followed by dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.
Known as the "King of Waltz," Rieu will once again bring his beloved 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra and international soloists to captivate audiences with beloved opera classics and iconic film scores to romantic ballads and, of course, the waltzes that have earned Rieu his global acclaim.
Speaking about his return to the UK, Rieu explains: “I am so excited to return to the UK and Ireland [as] it is always a special experience to perform for such passionate audiences.”
“Together with my Johann Strauss Orchestra, we will bring you an unforgettable evening filled with waltzes, opera arias, beautiful songs, and a lot of fun! We’ll make sure it’s a night to remember.”