All Creatures Great and Small is back - and there are a few new faces 👀

All Creatures Great and Small returns for a brand new series tonight.

There will be a few new faces to get used to.

But who is in the cast for series 6?

Make sure you have cleared your schedule because you have an appointment at Skeldale House very soon. All Creatures Great and Small is back for a brand new series on Channel 5.

The start time for the first episode tonight (September 25) has been confirmed. Find out more here.

All of your favourite characters will be back and the cast have shared their hopes for them this time around. But there will also be a few new faces to get used to.

Who is in the cast of All Creatures Great and Small?

Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) in All Creatures Great and Small Series 6. Picture: Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams

Good Housekeeping reports that Waterloo Road's Philip Martin Brown is one of the new faces who will be heading to the Yorkshire Dales this season. He will be joined by two icons of ITV’s legendary soap Coronation Street in Chris Gascoyne and Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Hello also reports that Gaia Wise (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim) and Jonathan Hyde (The Brutalist) are other new additions. But don’t worry, plenty of familiar faces will be returning for the new episodes.

The main cast will be back for series six including of course Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. The lead actors for the show includes:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon (series 1–3, 5–present)

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson (later Helen Herriot)

Tristan Farnon’s actor Callum Woodhouse has warned that his character has “changed quite dramatically”. The action has jumped forward to 1945 and he has returned from service in World War 2.

All Creatures Great and Small cast reveal hopes for series 6

Speaking back as filming on the latest season started in February, the cast shared some of their hopes for the new episodes with Masterpiece on PBS - the US broadcaster for the show. The actors had not seen the scripts for the upcoming series at this point.

Rachel Shenton said: “I really hope there’s some fun to be had for James and Helen, they’ve had such a stressful time of late and I hope now that James is home that they can enjoy family time and make space for a bit of fun. They’re both good at that.”

Discussing what he hopes in store for James Herriot this season, actor Nicholas Ralph added: “So my hope for him is to continue that building of the foundations on which to raise his family. And obviously, around about this time, we all know that people had children earlier, and usually more than one, so if there was the pitter-patter of little feet once again…We’ll see about that!”

Callum Woodhouse said: “I want Tristan to carry on exactly how he is—holding on to his spirit and his energy, but carrying on at times, pulling his socks up and getting his head down and focusing when something needs to be done. And I’d like him to maybe find his Helen, which would be nice.”

Siegfried’s actor Samuel West is also hoping his character can find love this time around. He explained: “I think he deserves it, and you’d see things coming out of him that you won’t see otherwise. I think he wants to continue to grow the practice.

“He’s enormously proud of the fact that the top student in the year came to Skeldale, even though he was brilliant before he arrived. But he will take some credit for turning him into what he became. So on those three fronts—personal, romantic, and veterinary—progress, please.”

