Hemel Wolves on the hunt as both teams charge into the play-offs

Hemel Wolves D2

The Hemel Wolves have made history this season, with both of teams earning their place in the play-offs — and they're not done yet.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a remarkable season for Hemel Wolves Basketball Club — and now, both of our teams are charging into the playoffs with momentum, passion, and a hunger for silverware!

Our Division 1 team wrapped up the regular season with a strong 3rd place finish, showcasing heart, hustle, and top-tier talent throughout the campaign. At the same time, our Division 2 team delivered an outstanding performance, going the distance to finish 1st in their league — a huge achievement that reflects the hard work and dedication of every player and coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This success marks an incredible chapter in our club’s journey. Just one season ago, Hemel Wolves was a single team — now, we’ve grown into a two-team club, and the energy is only building. Looking ahead, we’re proud to announce that next season we’re aiming to launch our first junior team, along with basketball training sessions for local kids — investing in the future of the sport right here in our community.

Hemel Wolves D1

Now, we need YOU — our fans, families, and local supporters — to stand with us as we head into the most important games of the year.

Come out and support the Wolves in the playoffs:

Division 2 Playoff Game: Monday, 6th May at 8:00 PM

Division 1 Playoff Game: Thursday, 9th May at 8:00 PM

Venue: Kings Langley Secondary School

Entry is FREE!

Bring your energy, wear your Wolves gear, and help us make these nights unforgettable. With your support, we’ll bring those trophies home to Hemel!

Let’s go Wolves — we’re just getting started!