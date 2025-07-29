​Allinson thrilled with cup success

Lee Allinson celebrates Saturday's cup win. Photo: Jemma Sear.

​Hemel Hempstead boss Lee Allinson was full of praise for his side after they won the Herts Senior Cup with a 3-1 success against Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

​Hemel took the lead on 35 minutes when Ade Azeez received the ball at the back post, swivelled in the six yard box and fired home.

But Nana Kyei was left unmarked and he made no mistake to level the scores before half-time.

Hemel retook the lead just past the hour mark when a great pass from a trialist found Azeez who drove through the middle before tucking the ball home.

Just a couple of minutes later the Tudors cleared a corner to Joe White who raced up the pitch before chipping the advancing keeper to make it 3-1 to seal the win.

Allinson told the club’s media afterwards: “I’m delighted to win the cup. I take these cups very seriously because you never know when the next one’s coming, so you have to try and win them and to enjoy it.

"I like winning trophies, you know. If you don’t want to win these games then I don’t see the point in them, so it was really important although it’s obviously a weird feeling because we’re still in pre-season and you’re still trying to get minutes into people and pick a side with that thought process.

"We were brilliant for the first half-hour but after we scored we got sloppy and invited pressure and should have dealt with the ball in the corner and seen the half out.

"The importance of having a good and big squad this year is going to be vital because subs have come on and changed the game and I felt it could have been six or seven in the end.”

Hemel were back in action on Tuesday night when they travelled to newly-promoted National League North side Bedford Town, in a match that was originally due to be played at Hemel before being switched last week.

They’ll then host a Luton Town XI on Saturday with a 1pm kick-off.