​Allinson proud after Hemel victory over Torquay

Lee Allinson was proud of his Hemel Hempstead Town side’s all-round display as they saw off Torquay United 2-1 at home on Saturday.

​Miller Matthews-Lewis scored both goals, the second one late on, to mean Hemel were in fifth spot going into Tuesday night’s home game with Ebbsfleet United, played after this week’s Gazette went to press.

And speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s win, Allinson said the performance was exactly what he wants from his team.

He said: “It was our best performance of the season and everything we wanted from the group, we got. I thought it was even better than against Dagenham last week and if we’d won the game by four or give it would have been a fair result.

"I thought we are dominant throughout. Yes, they’re going to have spells – it’s Torquay United – but you look at the difference between now and when they played us in April.

"This group epitomise everything I want in my football club and my teams in terms of the energy, the work rate and the desire, and I thought we played some great stuff as well.

"Some of the moves are really good and it was the first time I feel like we’ve seen that this season, so to win a game against a team like Torquay is a great result, it was thoroughly deserved and I’m really pleased with the three points.”

Allinson was also pleased to have again gone head-to-head with a full-time side having come close to getting a result at Dagenham & Redbridge on Bank Holiday Monday.

He said: “I think a bit more was made out of Monday than it was – we had to make changes and hindsight is a wonderful thing but you have to make decisions on the day.

"But what nobody realises is that in the second-half we had 73 per cent possession on Monday and 63 per cent over the whole 90 minutes and that shows where the group are.

"So I think with the energy and fitness levels we’ve got we’ll compete with anyone and what we have to do is put the ball in the net a little bit more because we’ve had three or four glorious chances today and we’ve not hit the back of the net, but that will come.”

After Tuesday’s game, Hemel are on the road at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.