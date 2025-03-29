The Natede Smart uses the power of plants to clean up the air in your home | serena genovese

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been living with Vitesy's Natede Smart in his own home

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You don't need to be Alan Titchmarsh to know that houseplants improve the air quality in your home. They literally draw in CO2 and give off oxygen. Some can absorb volatile organic compounds and other airborne pollutants through their leaves, soil, and roots, while others will reduce humidity.

The effects, however, are limited. And that's where the Natede Smart comes in. It's a plant pot with an air-purifying system built in. Using a filter, combined with the natural purifying effects of a plant's roots, it gently reduces the number of pollutants in a room up to the size of 36 square metres.

The smart version, which costs a fairly hefty £179 on Amazon at the moment, links up to an app, and the app is excellent. It reports from sensors that give you a live view of the air quality around it, and you can make adjustments to the effectiveness of the purification system.

A series of different modes perform different levels of purification | serena genovese

Cleverly, it uses a filter made of ceramic. This means, unlike most air purifiers, it doesn't need to be replaced. You just wash it with tap water. The combination of a ceramic filter and the natural power of plants just gets to work, making your house more healthy.

Vitesy, the brand that makes the Natede Smart, recommends a handful of options when it comes to plants for your new plant pot. They're not included, but none of them were particularly expensive.

Actually, I say I had options, my hand was forced somewhat by my wife, who demanded the most colourful option, an Anthurium, or "Flamingo Lily".

I'm a couple of months in to running the Natede Smart now, and the plant is absolutely thriving. That's the good news.

The Natede Smart supposedly has a self-watering system, but it's really just a reservoir from which the plant absorbs the water. Vitesy reckons you can go a month between refills, but I'm topping it up every week. Largely because I'm paranoid about overfilling it (again) and the water spilling out. It's a shame that's possible, but if anyone's going to do it, it'd be me.

The Vitesy app is easy to use, and will notify you of any problems | serena genovese

There is a handy dipstick thingy that tells indicates when the water supply is running low, but it's a shame the app can't do more to monitor the plant's progress. In reality, the only smart thing about the plant pot is its smart air purifier.

And, at first initially, it wasn't actually all that smart. I was plagued by notifications telling me the levels of particulate matter in my house were catastrophically high.

Concerned about my possible imminent death, I contacted the Vitesy support team and they were very helpful. A bit of sensor cleaning and a reset later, and things had stabilised.

I do still get the odd bizarre reading from time to time, but generally, the app is good at keeping tabs on my temperature, humidity, pollutants, fine particulates, and carbon monoxide.

You choose your own plant, but Vitesy will recommend the best ones for the job | serena genovese

Has it made my hallway feel any different? Perhaps. But it's a high-traffic part of the house with a doorway that opens to the elements regularly, so I'm certainly giving the Natede Smart a workout.

What's arguably more useful is having a constant idea of what air quality issues I might be experiencing at any given time. I've tested smart air purifiers before, and it can be quite alarming to learn just how much work they're having to do, and how it might be worth adjusting the way you live.

Unlike other air purifiers, though, the Natede Smart is quite an attractive shape, and remarkably innocuous, given it doubles as a plant pot.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

The only other issue, though, and it is a big issue, is its physical size. It's quite enormous. It makes it tricky to place on a shelf or windowsill, and you wouldn't use it in a bedroom because the LED that indicates what mode it's in is too bright.

This won't be a problem for everyone, and it does mean the plant has plenty of room to grow, but it's worth bearing in mind if you live in a small space.

Other than that, I really like it. There are more powerful air purifiers, and there are cleverer air purifiers, but this one actually harnesses the power of a plant to make your room more healthy.

That makes it smart, sustainable and interesting. It's a lovely thing.