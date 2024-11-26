The best Sky Black Friday deal is an Apple MacBook at an ultra-low price

Yui Mok/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sky has a host of iPhone 16 and TV deals but the best may be hidden away

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky’s Black Friday deals usually centre around its TV packages but the best deal in the sale may be something completely different.

Sky is selling its TV package and Sky Stream device, which means you do not need a dish to watch Sky channels, for a record low of just £19. It also includes free Netflix and sports fans can add all of the Sky Sports channels for another £20.

It is also offering ultra-cheap iPhone 16 Pro Max deals. Only launched last month, the flagship iPhone for 2024 is just £38 a month for the handset in the Sky Black Friday sale, one of the cheapest prices on the market for the high end phone.

However the best deal in the Sky sale could be the 13-inch MacBook Air. The 2024 version of Apple’s compact laptop uses the brand’s powerful new M3 chip and that means improved processing power despite the laptop’s small size. Usually priced at £850-plus for the less powerful M2 version, the 256GB version is on sale for just £22 a month over a 36-month contract.

The total value of the contract is £792, which is lower than the price to buy it outright at rival sellers. It is a saving of at least £50 on the MacBook and one of the cheapest ways to own one on the market. You can get the deal here.

Sky’s Black Friday sales have grown in recent years to offer more physical technology alongside its TV and broadband deals. It also has offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the main rival to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which has dropped to £38 per month in the sale.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is even cheaper, priced from just £29 per month until Black Friday in the Sky sale.

Sky is not the only brand offering discounts on Apple products for Black Friday. Amazon has reduced the price of a set of four Apple Air Tags to just £89, down from £119. It is also selling discounted Apple Air Pods from £229 to £179 in its early Black Friday deals.