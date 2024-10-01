Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has some tips on how to make year-round savings on Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days take place on October 8 and 9 this year, but we won't know a lot about the deals that are due to land until the day itself.

And while the Big Deal Days will obviously be littered with hefty discounts, you don't necessarily need to wait until the event itself to save money on your online shopping.

In fact, there's a page very few people seem to know about that collates all of Amazon's deals all year round.

But you can be a lot more savvy than that.

Look to the left of the page and, at the bottom of the "discount" filter, you can set the page up to only show items that have had 70% or more knocked off their prices.

Using this filter brings up some incredible deals, such as this set of noise cancelling wireless earbuds, for just £19.99 - saving 85% off their original price.

Or a magnetic power bank with a stand for £24.67 - that’s 73% cheaper than the original price of £89.99.

Set this page up as a bookmark, check in every now and again, and even have a play with some of the category tabs to see if an item you're specifically seeking out comes up on sale.

It's a great way to find products at ridiculous prices, and perhaps even find a few bargain bits you never knew you needed.