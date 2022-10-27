Safety concerns have been raised over plans for a truck rental agency to change access to its Flamstead site.

Plans submitted to Dacorum Borough Council show MV Commercial intends 'improve access' with a new entrance on Chequers Hill, which it says would be safer for road users.

But an objection submitted to the council says the plans would pose 'a serious risk' to bus passengers getting off at the nearby stop – particularly school children.

Current exit on the corner of Chequers Hill and A5183 (London Road)

The planning statement submitted to Dacorum Borough Council said that the current access is a historical anomaly which would not now be granted planning permission.

It added: “In order to create a new safer junction arrangement for the benefits of all road users access it is necessary to incorporate and change the use of a narrow strip of arable land which runs along the rear of the existing site.

“This strip of land is limited to 0.22 hectare in size.”

According to the planning application, the current access on the corner of Chequers Hill and the A5183 would be closed. If approved, the application explains, the proposed depot would have 95 HGC spaces.

The objection stated: “Of particular concern is school children disembarking from the school bus service. Pedestrians and children disembarking at the bus stop currently need to cross the road to avail of the footpath on Chequers Hill.”

The application comment said that the additional articulated lorries exiting the proposed exit could have a ‘detrimental effect’ on the area due to increased traffic.

The comment also mentioned another detrimental effect on nearby residential properties due to increased noise.

It said: “Flamstead is a rural village. The addition of articulated lorries and other commercial vehicles exiting the site at the new proposed exit on Chequers Hill will result in increased noise from the site experienced by nearby residential properties.”

According to the statement, the proposal would result in minimal visual harm to the Green Belt and the loss of a small piece of agricultural land.