Hertfordshire County Council and Dacorum Borough Council have today (October 27) launched a new directory of public buildings people can use as warm spaces as temperatures drop.

And they are hoping to add more places to the list, with Hertfordshire County Council making £100,000 worth of funding available to local community groups.

Grants of up to £2,000 are on offer to help the groups provide welcoming indoor spaces this winter.

The libraries can be used by residents this winter.

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council Richard Roberts said: “We want everyone in Hertfordshire to be able to live healthy and fulfilling lives, and I want our residents to know that we are here for you this winter.”