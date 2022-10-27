News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dacorum libraries listed as ‘warm spaces’ for residents as temperatures drop

The online directory was launched today

By Olivia Preston
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 2:44pm

Hertfordshire County Council and Dacorum Borough Council have today (October 27) launched a new directory of public buildings people can use as warm spaces as temperatures drop.

And they are hoping to add more places to the list, with Hertfordshire County Council making £100,000 worth of funding available to local community groups.

Grants of up to £2,000 are on offer to help the groups provide welcoming indoor spaces this winter.

The libraries can be used by residents this winter.

Most Popular

Read More
Dacorum Borough Council named as most improved council in Hertfordshire

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council Richard Roberts said: “We want everyone in Hertfordshire to be able to live healthy and fulfilling lives, and I want our residents to know that we are here for you this winter.”

He added: “By bringing together a directory of warm spaces where people can feel welcome, warm and safe along with information on the support available to households, I hope that we can help everyone stay safe and well this winter.”

Hertfordshire County CouncilRichard RobertsDacorumDacorum Borough CouncilHertfordshire