Dacorum libraries listed as ‘warm spaces’ for residents as temperatures drop
The online directory was launched today
Hertfordshire County Council and Dacorum Borough Council have today (October 27) launched a new directory of public buildings people can use as warm spaces as temperatures drop.
And they are hoping to add more places to the list, with Hertfordshire County Council making £100,000 worth of funding available to local community groups.
Grants of up to £2,000 are on offer to help the groups provide welcoming indoor spaces this winter.
Leader of Hertfordshire County Council Richard Roberts said: “We want everyone in Hertfordshire to be able to live healthy and fulfilling lives, and I want our residents to know that we are here for you this winter.”
He added: “By bringing together a directory of warm spaces where people can feel welcome, warm and safe along with information on the support available to households, I hope that we can help everyone stay safe and well this winter.”