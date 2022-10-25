Drivers in and around Dacorum will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Keep an eye out for these

• M1, from 9.30am October 17 to 3pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 9 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to inspection/ survey works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5183, from 10pm October 17 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction eight Hemel Hempstead - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 3 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 6A to junction 10 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

A further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A414, from 9pm October 27 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park street roundabout to M1, junction 8 - mobile lane closure for horticulture.

• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 6A to junction 8 - lane closure for structure.