Maylands Avenue Post Office will close at 5pm today (October 24) for a major refurbishment of the store.

The branch on Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead Industrial Estate is due to reopen on Thursday, November 24 at 1pm after a month of improvements.

Post Office Network Provision Lead Graham Simmons apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers during the work.

Here is everything you need to know

Mr Simmons added: “The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

During the closure, there are alternative branches to go to including Adeyfield Post Office in Queens Square, HP2 4EP and Leverstock Green Post Office in the village centre, HP3 8QG.