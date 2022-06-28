Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

One is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Road closures to know this week.

M1, from 4pm June 24 to 11pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Ed Sheeran some congestion expected.

A further closure will begin over the next seven days:

M25, from 10pm July 11 to 5.30am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.