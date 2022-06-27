The M1 near Hemel Hempstead will have safety improvements start overnight from today (June 27) to resurface the roads.

National Highways will start working to upgrade the roads tonight between junction eight (Breakspear Interchange) and junction nine (Friars Wash Interchange).

The works will also include renewing road markings and studs, repairing bridge joints and upgrading traffic signs.

The company says that the work will be completed during weeknight closures between 10pm and 5am until September 30.

There will be no work will be carried out during the summer bank holiday between August 26 and 29.

Here are the closures and diversions details from today to September 30:

June 27 to July 30:

M1 northbound between junctions eight and nine - Traffic will be diverted onto the A414 westbound, A4147 Maylands Avenue to Swallowdale Lane, Redbourn Road, B487 Redbourn Road and A5183 Dunstable Road to re-join the M1 northbound at junction nine.

August 1 to 30:

M1 southbound between junctions nine and eight - Traffic will be diverted onto the A5183 Dunstable Road, then the B487 Redbourn Road, Redbourn Road, Swallowdale Lane, A4147 Maylands Avenue and then take the A414 eastbound to re-join the M1 southbound at junction eight.

August 30 to September 17:

Junction nine southbound exit slip road. Drivers are advised to continue south on the M1, exit at junction eight and head east on the A414, going round Breakspear way roundabout, return west on the A414, re-joining the M1 at junction eight and then head north on the M1 to exit at junction nine.

September 19 to 30:

A414 Park Street roundabout westbound to M1 junction eight exit slip road.

Motorway: Westbound traffic travelling from Park Street roundabout to M1 junction eight exit slip onto A414 will be diverted southbound on North Orbital Road to M1 counter-clockwise at M1 junction 21A to join the A41 northbound to Two Waters Road northbound then to A414 St Albans Road eastbound to A414 Breakspear Way.