Hemel Hempstead sporting hero Max Whitlock OBE backs food charity campaign

The six-time Olympic medalist is part of Old El Paso’s social media challenge.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 5:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 5:07 pm

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock OBE is supporting Team GB’s new partnership with a Mexican food brand that is donating food to people in need.

Max, who is from Hemel Hempstead, is launching Old El Paso’s #FajitaFriYay challenge with fellow sportspeople to help donate thousands of meal kits amid the cost of living crisis, through the food charity, FareShare

Other Olympians who are involved include Dame Laura Kenny, Helen Glover MBE and Tom Dean MBE.

Beloved gymnast and local Olympic superstar Max Whitlock is backing the challenge.

FoodShare, the UK’s largest charity tackling hunger and food waste, revealed that 90% of the charities and community groups that rely on it have had their services affected by the cost of living crisis.

Old El Paso and Team GB have provided an initial donation of 10,000 fajita meal kits to FareShare.

For every entry that tags @OldElPasoUK and @TeamGB and uses the hashtag #FajitaFriYayChallenge, Old El Paso will be donating an additional fajita meal kit to FareShare.

