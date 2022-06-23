Residents at a Hemel Hempstead care home are enjoying riding on virtual trains as real lines across the country are disrupted.

The Lodge residents are virtually travelling on the Blue Bell line with their families, enjoying the views of the countryside from the comfort of their armchairs.

Personalised tickets are given to make their hour-long rides more realistic.

Residents can relax and have a tea or coffee with some cakes while they reminisce about holidays and past train trips they took.

Staff at the care home on Broad Street hold trips every week for family and friends of their residents.

Sarah Beck, engagement lead for The Lodge said: “Residents think it’s great to travel on the steam train.”

