Dacorum Borough Council is calling on the local community to take part in its Your Town 5k run this July.

The fundraising event will take place on Sunday, July 17 starting at Gadebridge Park at 9am.

The ‘Your Town’ initiative, which is present in seven towns in Hertfordshire, aims to encourage people of all ages to live healthy lives by becoming more active. The run is also a way of getting people more engaged in their local community and making them proud of where they live.

There is a minimum ticket donation of £8 to take part, with all proceeds donated to the Mayor's chosen charity, Dacorum Community Trust.

The trust is a registered charity that is dedicated to helping those most in need within the Dacorum borough. The charity does this by helping local families and individuals who are disadvantaged through illness, loss of employment or other challenging circumstances.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said: “This is our fourth Your Town run which is a fantastic way to bring the community together and encourage people to get active.”

Participants are asked to either walk, jog or run around Gadebridge Park on the Sunday.

Those who wish to increase their donation can do this when they sign up.

The council says that everyone who takes part will receive a medal and goodie bag.