45 minute delays on M1 Hemel Hempstead junction after multi-vehicle crash

Three lanes were closed but all have now reopened

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 5:18 pm

Delays of up to 45 minutes are expected on the M1 northbound near Hemel Hempstead after a collision.

The M1 northbound between junction 8 and 9 near Hemel Hempstead was partially closed after the incident today (July 6).

But while the roads were reopened at around 4.38pm, drivers are being warned to expect delays on approach to the junction, with queues of traffic believed to stretch back to J6a.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The roads are now open but delays remain.

Read More

Read More
Rescue farm animals looking for a forever homes Hertfordshire

Traffic officers and Thames Valley Roads Policing were on the scene and working on the hard shoulder.

This is the second multi-vehicle collision on the stretch of the M1 near Hemel today.

Earlier, two of the four lanes between junctions 6a and 8 were closed.

Hemel Hempstead