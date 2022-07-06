45 minute delays on M1 Hemel Hempstead junction after multi-vehicle crash

Delays of up to 45 minutes are expected on the M1 northbound near Hemel Hempstead after a collision.

The M1 northbound between junction 8 and 9 near Hemel Hempstead was partially closed after the incident today (July 6).

But while the roads were reopened at around 4.38pm, drivers are being warned to expect delays on approach to the junction, with queues of traffic believed to stretch back to J6a.

The roads are now open but delays remain.

Traffic officers and Thames Valley Roads Policing were on the scene and working on the hard shoulder.