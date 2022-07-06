The RSPCA is appealing for Dacorum residents to adopt goats, pigs and chickens who are in need of homes.

Peppa Pig has been with the charity have been at the Southridge Animal Centre since she was a piglet and is now seven years old.

Penelope, who only has one ear due to bullying in her previous home, is to be rehomed with Peppa to ensure that she has companionship for the rest of her life.

The RSPCA is appealing for residents to adopt goats, pigs and chickens.

The pigs would need a large enclosure with a pig hut for their comfort.

Gary and Gertie, two Boer goats, are looking for a home together. The couple are said to be very friendly, playful and gentle.

Goats need plenty of space to live in and explore as they are natural foragers. They thrive the best with tress and bushes.

The pair are inquisitive and love to climb and investigate so will need an enclosure with fencing that they could look over.

Peppa and Penelope are looking for homes.

Gary and Gertie would like a dry, comfortable goat hut to shelter and an area to stand and climb on.

Their feet will need to be regularly trimmed and their vaccinations and worming treatment kept up-to-date. To keep goats, any premises must be be registered and the owners will need to be in possession of a CPH holding number.

Three Malay chickens, Blanche, Hilda and Edwin are looking for homes. The trio are all young and have recently been introduced to each other.

Gary and Gertie would need to be rehomed together.

The Malay is a larger breed of chicken which are quite active and need a spacious enclosure as they do do well with confinement.

Despite not being good fliers, they are active so would need a secure space to be free range.

The three chickens could be introduced to an established group of hens, but the Malay cockerel cannot be with other males.

The trioare friendly, however, the breed is bold and can be aloof and wary at times. They are not usually affectionate but they are tolerant when handled.

Blanche, Hilda and Edwin are Malay chickens.