Residents in Dacorum can see the Queen's Baton Relay in Hemel Hempstead this Friday.

The baton will travel through the town on its way to its journey to the host city of Birmingham, for the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.

The relay will start at the Rainbow Stage in the town centre at around 6pm.

The public is encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton.

It will then pass through the Water Gardens and Old Town, arriving in Gadebridge Park at around 6.30pm.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services said: "We are thrilled and honoured that the Queen's Baton Relay will be passing through Hemel Hempstead on Friday 8 July, as part of its journey through all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.”

She added: “This is a great opportunity for our whole community to come together to cheer on the Batonbearers and enjoy the collective excitement in the lead up to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 28 July.”

Dacorum Borough Council, in partnership with Hemel Hempstead BID, is holding a wellness festival in Gadebridge Park between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on July 8.

There will be free activities and entertainment includes yoga and mindfulness sessions, circus workshop, dancing and signing groups and sports competitions.

There will be food stalls in the park and additional toilet facilities available.