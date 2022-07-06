The property has a snug, study, office, music room and double garage.

Take a look around this gorgeous Grade II listed house in Potten End

This gated property has five bedrooms and has guide price of nearly £3 million.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:44 pm

This Elizabethan house is around 4542 sq ft and is on the market with Nash Partnership for £2,950,000

It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a music room, cellar and is steeped in history.

Nestled near the Green, this five-bedroom house in Potten End has gardens spanning across 0.8 acres.

The garden boasts a fire pit, gazebo and a double garage.

1. Dining room

The open-plan dining room is the perfect place for dinner parties or large family gatherings. The dining room leads onto a comfy sitting room and snug.

2. Frontage

The period property has some parts dating to 1800s and has its original ceiling and wall beams in oldest part of house.

3. Sitting room

The sitting room brings the ‘outside in’ and the colours had their inspiration drawn from the nearby Ashridge Estate.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has bespoke units, copious storage and central island which leads onto the garden room with an atrium roof.

