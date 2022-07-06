This Elizabethan house is around 4542 sq ft and is on the market with Nash Partnership for £2,950,000

It has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a music room, cellar and is steeped in history.

Nestled near the Green, this five-bedroom house in Potten End has gardens spanning across 0.8 acres.

The garden boasts a fire pit, gazebo and a double garage.

For more information about the property visit this page.

1. Dining room The open-plan dining room is the perfect place for dinner parties or large family gatherings. The dining room leads onto a comfy sitting room and snug. Photo: Nash Partnership Photo Sales

2. Frontage The period property has some parts dating to 1800s and has its original ceiling and wall beams in oldest part of house. Photo: Nash Partnership Photo Sales

3. Sitting room The sitting room brings the ‘outside in’ and the colours had their inspiration drawn from the nearby Ashridge Estate. Photo: Nash Partnership Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchen has bespoke units, copious storage and central island which leads onto the garden room with an atrium roof. Photo: Nash Partnership Photo Sales