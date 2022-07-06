The closure was announced earlier today.

The M1 northbound between junction 6a and junction 8 was closed today when several cars collided on the road.

At around 11am, National Highways East announced that two of the four lanes were closed and that Hertfordshire Police were on the route to the collision.

Half an hour later, it was reported that all vehicles had been moved onto the hard shoulder and that all lanes were now open again between the M1 and M25.