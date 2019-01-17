Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley: Staff and parents asking for cash so that troubled school can re-open

Bosses at a school which has had to close twice since last summer are asking for donations so that they can re-open it for a THIRD time.

A group of parents and teachers at Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL) want to set up a new nursery on the site of the school which shut its doors in June.

Although bosses had managed to re-open the RSSKL nursery in September, that too shut its doors in December.

The fundraising website says: “We need funds in order to open as an independent kindergarten in the spring term 2019.

“The funds will help secure a healthy financial start for the kindergarten and meet the initial shortfall.

“We do not want to run the risk that this important alternative education cannot be provided for financial reasons.” The fundraising page has a target of £5,000, and almost a third of that has been raised so far.

A private company has also been set up for the new nursery.

Of the two directors one – Kasia Williams – was a director at the RSSKL until September.

The company is registered in Covent Garden.

RSSKL is currently not teaching students of any age and exists with a skeleton staff.

The main school closed in June following a number of highly critical Ofsted reports and problems gaining insurance.

The nursery also received a critical Ofsted report in November after the main school had closed. Inspectors rated it as Inadequate, although staff told the Gazette that they thought the rating was unfair.

>As of last month RSSKL was in talks with The Avanti Schools Trust about opening a new school on the site.

The trust did not return the Gazette’s calls this week

The archive:

“We hope to re-open in September,” say Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley

School’s out forever, as Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley sees ‘takeover’ deal collapse

Inspectors ‘whipped’ in school play about Ofsted at Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley

Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: The full story

The timeline of how events unfolded

The background to RSSKL’s closure

What did the school have to say?

Why weren’t the school’s issues discovered earlier?