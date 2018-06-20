Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: Why weren’t the school’s issues discovered earlier?

Independent schools such as RSSKL are not usually inspected by Ofsted.

In the case of Rudolf Steiner they are instead inspected by the School Inspection Service (SIS).

The SIS visited in March 2015 and found that safeguarding requirements were “fully met”, although some other areas such as leadership, management, and health and safety did require improvements.

An unannounced inspection by the SIS in November 2015 found that some of these issues had been tackled – but not the key issues of leadership, management, and health and safety.

RSSKL was then told to create an action plan to deal with these issues, which was sent to the government. But the government rejected this plan, and then a second revised plan too.

