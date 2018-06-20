Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: What did the school have to say?

48 hours after a meeting on Saturday of the school board, RSSKL issued a 52-word statement.

It said: “A majority of members at an RSSKL Association meeting voted for a non-binding resolution to undertake a managed voluntary closure of the school. Over the next few days the new board of trustees will be exploring the options, taking into account the best interests of pupils, parents and staff during this time.”

A later statement added: “A majority of members at an RSSKL Association meeting voted for a non-binding resolution to undertake a managed voluntary closure of the school.

“Over the next few days the new Board of Trustees will be exploring the options, taking into account the best interests of pupils, parents and staff during this time.

“While we disagreed with some of the elements of the recent Ofsted report, it also identified weaknesses that we acknowledge fell below the high standards that parents are right to expect. The circumstances in which this occurred have contributed to a significant strain on the school’s financial resources, such that voluntary managed closure is the most appropriate option.”

Also on HemelToday:

The timeline of how events unfolded

Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley is closing: The full story

The background to RSSKL’s closure

A mother of an RSSKL student tells us of how she feels “betrayed”

A former student speaks highly of his time at the school

What is Herts County Council doing?

What will happen to the current RSSKL students?

What will happen to the current RSSKL grounds and properties?

Why weren’t the school’s issues discovered earlier?