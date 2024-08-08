Political comment - Victoria Collins MP: water company sewage fines ‘should be just the start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This release has been submitted by Victoria Collins MP.

The MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted says the huge sewage fines for water firms ‘should be just the start’.

Ms Collins is calling for a ban on bonuses - and urgent action to tackle horrendous sewage spills into the River Ver at the Markyate overflow.

The Liberal Democrat MP was responding to proposals by Ofwat, the industry regulator, to levy fines of £168 million over historic sewage spills.

Victoria Collins MP: water company sewage fines ‘should be just the start. Pic: Wikipedia.

These would include a record penalty of £104 million for numerous failings by Thames Water, the company responsible for the Markyate sewage overflow.

The MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted said: “It is very welcome to see the regulator finally impose proper fines, following years of inaction and failure - which has caused serious harm here in Hertfordshire.

“But this is a game of catch-up after the previous Conservative government turned a blind eye to this environmental scandal for so long.

“We now need a ban on bonuses and an end to bumper profits by the industry.

“As a matter of urgency for our area, Thames Water must prioritise upgrading the Markyate storm overflow which has discharged sewage for over 2,500 hours this year alone into the River Ver - a precious local chalk stream.

“This has flooded roads with sewage and endangered families who paddle in the river nearby at Waterend Lane and Redbournbury Watermill.

“Enough is enough. Thames Water must at long last get their house in order”.