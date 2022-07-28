Sir Mike Penning, MP for Hemel Hempstead, has announced that he is backing Liz Truss as the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Sir Mike said: “I am supporting Liz Truss as she has a clear plan to tackle rising inflation and get Britain back on its feet.”

He added: “I have always been a low tax Conservative and Liz’s plan for a low tax, high-growth economy is exactly what the country needs. Remove the shackles of the highest tax burden for 70 years and let our businesses thrive.”

Liz's low tax plan is something that Sir Mike believes is what the country needs.

Sir Mike explained that Liz also has his backing for her common-sense approach to policing and for taking on “militant” unions intent on “bringing this country to a standstill for purely political ends”.

He continued: “As Foreign Secretary and having previously served as Secretary of State for International Trade where she led the UK negotiations on a large number of post-Brexit trade deals, Liz has a record of success internationally and has first-hand experience on the world stage.”

Sir Mike had backed Penny Mordaunt’s campaign before she was knocked out of the race in the fifth round.

Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor and Liz Truss are now the final two candidates in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The Tory party members are to have the final say on which MP they want to become Prime Minister in August via a post ballot.