People from Dacorum are urged to sign up for Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s annual Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge as it raises vital funds for specialist nursing care.

This dog-friendly walk offers sponsored participants a choice of routes through the Chilterns countryside.

There are four options for the challenge, which all start at Princes Risborough School in Buckinghamshire.

Walkers at last year's 3 peak event.

The 6.5-mile linear route tackles Whiteleaf Cross and Coombe Hill.

The eight-mile self-guided circular route takes in Whiteleaf Cross. This option includes mapped directions so walkers can make their way around the route at their own pace.

The ten-mile linear route allows walkers to complete all three peaks (Whiteleaf Cross, Coombe Hill and Ivinghoe Beacon) with a bus journey between Wendover and Tring station taking out some of the miles.

The 18-mile linear route is the complete route from Princes Risborough School to the top of Ivinghoe Beacon walking all three local landmarks.

All routes include a bus ride back to the start at Princes Risborough School, thanks to Arriva.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said: “Last year almost 1,000 people hiked through the stunning Chiltern Hills for our thirteenth annual Chilterns 3 Peaks challenge. It’s a fantastic event each year and people who take part always tell us how much they enjoy the stunning scenery, the chance to meet new people and the sense of accomplishment when they complete the walk.”

She added: “The funds raised by this event are invaluable in allowing Rennie Grove to continue offering specialist care and support for adults and children with life-limiting illnesses across Buckinghamshire and West Hertfordshire.

“For example, £30 could fund an hour of specialist care from a hospice at home nurse, helping patients to stay at home with their families and make every moment matter.”

Tickets t cost £15 per adult (16+) and £7.50 for children (5-16) with under 5s free on all routes. Family tickets are available (two adults and up to four children) for £40.

This year’s event is sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows and R. Benson.

Everybody who completes the challenge receives a medal on the day.