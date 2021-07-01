New director of children’s services appointed for Hertfordshire County Council

Hertfordshire County Council has appointed a Jo Fisher as the new director of children's service and she will take up the role in September.

The Children’s Services directorate provides many important services to Hertfordshire residents and communities, including managing children’s social care, school admissions, family centres and providing support for children and young people with special educational needs.

Jo is currently the Operations Director – Services for Young People at Hertfordshire County Council. Her recent experience includes positions within Luton Borough Council where she was the Service Director (prevention and early intervention).

Jo Fisher has been appointed the new director of children's service

Jo’s early career was spent in a variety of roles within Action for Children, Tower Hamlets PCT and Newham Social Services.

The Council’s Employment Committee met on Thursday, June 24, and formally agreed this appointment as the culmination of an open recruitment process that included a national search, assessments and interviews with a panel of external partners and a panel of council staff.

Councillor Richard Roberts, leader of the council said: “We are delighted that Jo Fisher will be our new Director of Children’s Services.

"Jo brings a wealth of experience to the role, and will continue our clear commitment to supporting children, young people and families across Hertfordshire to ensure they have the very best start in life.