Council laments summer littering at popular Hemel park creating 'eyesore'

Dacorum Borough Council has criticised the residents who did not clear up after themselves at a popular Hemel Hempstead park last week.

A council representative said Gadebridge Park was an eyesore on Saturday and Sunday last week after people headed to the area to enjoy the sun.

In particular the local authority has raised the alarm over abandoned or unsafely discarded disposable barbeques.

waste left at Gadebridge Park

The council states that a small amount of people left a large amount of rubbish at the park on both days.

Many people disposed of rubbish from picnics and barbeques, but some residents left their mess for others to clear up.

Councillor Robin Bromham, said: “Not only is this rubbish an eyesore and damaging to the environment but, as we enter the summer period where the ground becomes drier, discarded disposable barbecues or unattended barbecues are also a serious fire risk so the chance of fire spreading and causing damage increases. Dacorum has some great staff and volunteers picking up litter, but please don’t rely on them. If you see a bit of litter, please take it home with your own, or pop it in a bin.”

More rubbish left following a barbeque in Hemel Hempstead

Herts Fire & Rescue Service alongside the council is organising increasing volunteer and enviro-crime patrols at weekends to advise the public on how to use green spaces.

Residents who cannot find a bin are advised to take rubbish home and recycle items such as plastic containers, bottles or cans.

People who ignore the council’s advice could be hit with a littering or fly-tipping fixed penalty notice. Residents who do not enjoy the sun responsibly and leave litter lying around, could be prosecuted by the local authority.

More fire safety advice and instructions around littering laws can be found online on the council’s website here.

More damaged caused over the weekend

The local authority has also published a series of tips on how to stay safe in hot weather, which can be accessed online.