Extensions, conservatories and skylights - find out who is planning what across Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring
Extensions, conservatories and skylights - find out who is planning what near you across Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (14th June 2023):
Reference: 23/01109/FUL
Address: 115 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9PT
Proposal: Demolition of existing Bungalow and construction of 2 semi detached 3 bedroom houses
Reference: 23/01289/FHA
Address: 18 Fields End Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5ER
Proposal: First floor side extension over existing garage/utility room.
Reference: 23/01356/LBC
Address: Pipers Cottage Nettleden Road Nettleden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Installation of aluminium framed secondary glazing to the front, rear and side elevations.
Reference: 23/01374/FHA
Address: 51 Carrington Place Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LA
Proposal: Demolition of existing rear conservatory to be replaced with single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01393/LDP
Address: 21 Barnfield Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9QH
Proposal: Loft Conversion with Rear Dormer
Reference: 23/01394/TPO
Address: Pinehurst Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 23/01395/HPA
Address: 21 Barnfield Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9QH
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 4.20m deep with a maximum height of 4.00m and a maximum eaves height of 2.30m.
Reference: 23/01398/HPA
Address: 17 Chesham Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 5.00m deep wirh a maximum height of 3.13m and a maximum eaves height of 2.89m
Reference: 23/01407/TCA
Address: 1 Hempstead Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BJ
Proposal: Works to T1 - felling
Reference: 23/01409/LDP
Address: 84 Masons Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4QU
Proposal: Proposed dormer loft conversion with two skylights
Reference: 23/01410/FUL
Address: The Valiant Trooper Trooper Road Aldbury Tring
Proposal: External openings :- Two rear doors to stable wing, One side door entrance, Two side windows.
Reference: 23/01411/FHA
Address: 3 The Leas Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8BP
Proposal: Conversion of existing attached garage to create en-suite bedroom, first floor side & front extensions, Internal alterations at ground and first floor. replacement windows and external alterations to chimney stack. Removal of existing garden store to rear.
Reference: 23/01415/TPO
Address: Chipperfield Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Works to trees