Extensions, conservatories and skylights - find out who is planning what across Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring

Here are the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST

Extensions, conservatories and skylights - find out who is planning what near you across Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring.

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (14th June 2023):

Reference: 23/01109/FUL

Address: 115 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9PT

Proposal: Demolition of existing Bungalow and construction of 2 semi detached 3 bedroom houses

Reference: 23/01289/FHA

Address: 18 Fields End Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5ER

Proposal: First floor side extension over existing garage/utility room.

Reference: 23/01356/LBC

Address: Pipers Cottage Nettleden Road Nettleden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Installation of aluminium framed secondary glazing to the front, rear and side elevations.

Reference: 23/01374/FHA

Address: 51 Carrington Place Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LA

Proposal: Demolition of existing rear conservatory to be replaced with single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01393/LDP

Address: 21 Barnfield Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9QH

Proposal: Loft Conversion with Rear Dormer

Reference: 23/01394/TPO

Address: Pinehurst Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/01395/HPA

Address: 21 Barnfield Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9QH

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 4.20m deep with a maximum height of 4.00m and a maximum eaves height of 2.30m.

Reference: 23/01398/HPA

Address: 17 Chesham Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 5.00m deep wirh a maximum height of 3.13m and a maximum eaves height of 2.89m

Reference: 23/01407/TCA

Address: 1 Hempstead Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BJ

Proposal: Works to T1 - felling

Reference: 23/01409/LDP

Address: 84 Masons Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4QU

Proposal: Proposed dormer loft conversion with two skylights

Reference: 23/01410/FUL

Address: The Valiant Trooper Trooper Road Aldbury Tring

Proposal: External openings :- Two rear doors to stable wing, One side door entrance, Two side windows.

Reference: 23/01411/FHA

Address: 3 The Leas Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8BP

Proposal: Conversion of existing attached garage to create en-suite bedroom, first floor side & front extensions, Internal alterations at ground and first floor. replacement windows and external alterations to chimney stack. Removal of existing garden store to rear.

Reference: 23/01415/TPO

Address: Chipperfield Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to trees

