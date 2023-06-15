Extensions, conservatories and skylights - find out who is planning what across Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring

Extensions, conservatories and skylights - find out who is planning what near you across Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring.

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (14th June 2023):

Reference: 23/01109/FUL

Address: 115 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9PT

Proposal: Demolition of existing Bungalow and construction of 2 semi detached 3 bedroom houses

Reference: 23/01289/FHA

Address: 18 Fields End Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5ER

Proposal: First floor side extension over existing garage/utility room.

Reference: 23/01356/LBC

Address: Pipers Cottage Nettleden Road Nettleden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Installation of aluminium framed secondary glazing to the front, rear and side elevations.

Reference: 23/01374/FHA

Address: 51 Carrington Place Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LA

Proposal: Demolition of existing rear conservatory to be replaced with single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01393/LDP

Address: 21 Barnfield Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9QH

Proposal: Loft Conversion with Rear Dormer

Reference: 23/01394/TPO

Address: Pinehurst Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/01395/HPA

Address: 21 Barnfield Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9QH

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 4.20m deep with a maximum height of 4.00m and a maximum eaves height of 2.30m.

Reference: 23/01398/HPA

Address: 17 Chesham Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 5.00m deep wirh a maximum height of 3.13m and a maximum eaves height of 2.89m

Reference: 23/01407/TCA

Address: 1 Hempstead Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BJ

Proposal: Works to T1 - felling

Reference: 23/01409/LDP

Address: 84 Masons Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4QU

Proposal: Proposed dormer loft conversion with two skylights

Reference: 23/01410/FUL

Address: The Valiant Trooper Trooper Road Aldbury Tring

Proposal: External openings :- Two rear doors to stable wing, One side door entrance, Two side windows.

Reference: 23/01411/FHA

Address: 3 The Leas Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8BP

Proposal: Conversion of existing attached garage to create en-suite bedroom, first floor side & front extensions, Internal alterations at ground and first floor. replacement windows and external alterations to chimney stack. Removal of existing garden store to rear.

Reference: 23/01415/TPO

Address: Chipperfield Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead