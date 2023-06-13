Dacorum residents charged thousands for non-payment of littering fines

Thirteen Dacorum-based defendants were charged in a court hearing for failing to pay Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) linked to littering.

Dacorum Borough Council prosecuted 12 offenders caught littering and one person who did not clear up their dog’s mess.

All 13 of the offenders were issued FPNs by the council’s contractor, District Enforcement.

13 offenders were prosecuted

Using the Single Justice Procedure, all defendants were found guilty at Berkshire Magistrates Court.

All the offences took place between November and December 2022. Overall, the defendants were ordered to pay fines of £2500, costs of £2386 and victim surcharge costs of £1000.

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “In the constant effort to keep Dacorum clean, safe and green, it is right to deter littering and dog fouling, backing the great effort made by many residents, volunteer Street Champions and the staff of Dacorum Clean, Safe and Green teams. These offences not only harm our environment but also undermine the quality of life for residents.

"If you are issued with a FPN and are in financial difficulties please visit our District Enforcement webpage as there is advice on what to do if your financial circumstances mean you are unable to pay within the 14-day period.”

More information on offences enforced by District Enforcement and Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) can be found online here.