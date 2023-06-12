This Volunteers’ Week, Citizens Advice Dacorum celebrates their volunteers amidst funding cuts

Citizens Advice Dacorum has received a huge number of enquiries from local people struggling to stay on top of household bills as the cost-of-living crisis continues to make life incredibly difficult.

Thanks to the tireless dedication of its volunteers and staff, the local charity has continued to give essential advice and crisis support to help people find a way forward.

In the last year, Citizens Advice Dacorum has helped almost 7000 people with over 16,000 issues, including debt advice, housing, benefits and employment advice. 61 volunteers at Citizens Advice Dacorum have contributed over 20,000 hours in the last year.

This Volunteers’ Week (June 1 to 7), Citizens Advice Dacorum are celebrating the incredible work its volunteers do and to thank them for their exceptional contribution to the charity and community at large, with a pizza lunch!

Angela Fox, CEO at Citizens Advice Dacorum said: “We’re forever grateful to our wonderful team of volunteers who willingly give up their time and skills to ensure people in Dacorum can get the support they need. I’m particularly proud of the dedication they’ve shown during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, when demand for our help is so high. Their hard work, dedication and commitment is incredible. We simply couldn’t do it without them.”

“Regretfully, due to funding cuts, we are having to close our office on Fridays in The Forum, Hemel Hempstead, effective from Friday 7th July, although there will still be an Adviceline telephone service on Fridays. This will subsequently lead to further pressure on our Mon to Thurs service, and an increase in waiting times.”

How Can you Help?

Donate online or volunteer – for more information about volunteering or for advice, visit the website or visit the stand at Berkhamsted market on Wednesday 21st June for an informal chat.