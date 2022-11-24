Rennie Grove’s annual fun run is returning to St Albans next Sunday (December 4) with participants invited to don their best festive gear to run, walk or scoot the 1.5km or 5km courses.

The funds raised by the Rudolph Run are used by Rennie Grove Hospice Care to provide care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Community fundraising manager Gemma Ralph said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this popular festive fundraising event back to the streets of St Albans this December. We’ll be giving participants a pair of reindeer antlers to really get into the festive spirit.”

Runners with their antlers at the run last year

Rosa Johnson has taken part for the past ten years. She said: “It has become a lovely tradition and for us marks the beginning of the festive period. We always put our Christmas tree up after the run so it’s a great family day.”