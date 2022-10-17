Berkhamsted store reopens as popular Reloved Boutique after stylish makeover

Rennie Grove Hospice Care has unveiled its latest Reloved Boutique after a renovation at its Berkhamsted branch.

Stocking second-hand designer labels and high-end fashion for women, men and children, the new-look boutique will be the go-to destination for sustainable fashion this Christmas party season.

The shop, in Berkhamsted High Street, closed on October 3 for refurbishment, which included updating shop fixtures and fittings. In line with the focus on sustainability, many fittings, such as the cash desk and items of furniture, were repurposed. The shop also has a new look thanks to a new grey-green colour palette.

The Reloved Boutique in Berkhamsted was officially reopened on October 14

The new-look shop was officially re-opened by Deborah Gould, director of retail & trading at Rennie Grove.

Deborah said: “This is the second of Rennie Grove’s Reloved Boutiques and we’re delighted to be bringing this concept to Berkhamsted.

"Shoppers are increasingly choosing to buy second-hand clothing to reduce the environmental impact of their wardrobe. We believe that this shouldn’t be restricted to everyday items and our Reloved Boutiques were established out of a passion for bringing second-hand exquisite party pieces and occasional outfits to the High Street.

“The customers of our Berkhamsted shop have been loyal since the store opened in 2018 and we’re delighted to be unveiling this new look store to give back to our customers for their ongoing support.”

The Berkhamsted branch is also stocking a variety of new goods and seasonal gifts as well as a full range of charity Christmas cards.