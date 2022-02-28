Total Wipeout style inflatable obstacle course and more coming to new venue in Hemel Hempstead

Cloud 9

A brand new leisure centre is coming to Hemel Hempstead this spring - including an inflatable obstacle course, dodgeball arena, beach bar and more.

Cloud 9 is set to open at Jarman Park in April, and will include a huge sports arena, shooting gallery, gladiator duel, surf simulator and more.

There's even a human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos, plus beach bar and guest DJs, live music and bar games.

And the range of activities is so vast, Cloud 9 says its Xtreme Airpark will regularly change its features, combining the fun and challenge of TV hits Ninja Warrior, Gladiators and Total Wipeout.

The Hemel Hempstead location will be the first permanent Cloud 9 venue in the UK.

Co-founders Andrew Fairnington and Megan Thomas said: “After an amazing response from the public at our pop-up, we are now incredibly excited that our vision will become a reality when we open the first permanent Cloud 9 venue in the UK this spring.

"It will be a spectacular destination for all ages, with a huge variety of activities, a fully stocked licensed bar and delicious café."

Andrew originally qualified as a chartered accountant before moving into investment banking.

But as a dad of two, lover of sports and personal experience as a dad of indoor leisure experiences, he says creating Cloud 9 was a 'no-brainer'.

Meanwhile, Megan is a professional prosthetics and make-up artist in the film and TV industry.

As active parents of four children between them, Megan and Andrew wanted to create a new exciting healthy leisure experience that would appeal to both adults and children

The venue will have a tropical-themed interior design and a mezzanine level with an in-house restaurant and fully stocked licenced beach bar; open late into the evenings.

General admission to the Xtreme Airpark is £12.50/hour which can be added to a party package which starts from £7 per person.

The venue will be open Wednesday to Sunday during term time and every day except Tuesdays during school holidays.